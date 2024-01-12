Weekend Binge: Liked Merry Christmas? Watch These 5 Indian Thrillers Next

Vidya Balan in a still from Kahaani. (courtesy: YouTube)

This week, it is thrills galore at the theatres thanks to Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas. The suspense thriller has been headlined by Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi and shot simultaneously in Hindi and Tamil. While there is no doubt that Sriram Raghavan is a master of the suspense genre, Indian cinema, has over the years, witnessed several iconic thrillers. Across languages, Indian films have presented fans with numerous choices when it comes to thrillers. If Merry Christmas has made you curious about more such films, you have come to the right place. To make your weekend all kinds of fun, we have curated a list of 5 Indian thrillers across languages.

Take a look:

1. Drishyam [Malayalam] – Disney + Hotstar

Drishyam is a gripping tale of a man's desperate attempts to cover up a crime. But here you are rooting for this man instead of chastising him because hero Georgekutty's struggle to protect his family resonates with the audience. Thanks to legendary performer Mohanlal's exquisite acting and Jeethu Joseph's brilliant direction, this film has gone on to achieve cult status. Its remake and sequels have also been hugely successful.

2. Kahaani [Hindi] - Jio Cinema

Sujoy Ghosh's Kahaani can be credited with bringing back the thriller genre in Hindi cinema in all its glory. Headlined by an inimitable Vidya Balan and the beautifully haunting city of Kolkata playing an important character, Kahaani will leave you shocked in all the right ways. Watch it for the amazing screenplay and the brilliant performances.

3. Lucia [Kannada] - SunNXT

Lucia, a movie credited with ushering in a new wave of cinema in Kannada, is a storytelling delight. The film follows an insomniac who after consuming a special pill, becomes entangled in a maze of dreams and reality.

4. Byomkesh Bakshi franchise [Bengali] - Mubi / YouTube

This is a franchise that needs no introduction. Made across formats and decades with a range of actors, films based on the legendary stories by Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay are always a must-watch. We recommend the adaptations of the stories featuring Abir Chatterjee as iconic Satyanweshi. The first film in the series will make you go on a quest to watch the rest of the movies in the franchise and for that, you can thank us later.

5. Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru [ Tamil] – MX Player

Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru is a fascinating crime thriller that follows a retired police officer and a case that refuses to let him live in peace. Forced into an early retirement due to a grievous injury, Deepak – played by Rahman – is a man hiding secrets that are waiting to confront him.

Tell us your pick from the list.