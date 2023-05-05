Weekend Binge: Gear Up For Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo And Other Crime Dramas

Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man. (courtesy: YouTube)

The Indian OTT scene has no dearth of compelling crime shows. Adding to this list is the new show Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo.The Disney+Hotstar show, directed by Homi Adajania, follows the story of a village governed by a powerful matriarch. Together with her daughter and two daughters-in-law, she runs a thriving drug cartel under the guise of a doll manufacturing company. The show features a talented ensemble of actors including Dimple Kapadia, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar, and Isha Talwar. If the web series has left you with a larger appetite for crime dramas, we have some recommendations up our sleeves.

Here is a look at some of the best Indian crime dramas to watch

1.Suzhal - Amazon Prime Video

Centered on the abduction of a young girl in a small town in the Nilgiris, this web series has been widely acclaimed. It features a talented cast including R Parthiban, Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy, and others. With just eight episodes, it's a perfect choice for a binge-watch over the weekend.



2.Sacred Games – Netflix

One of the first Indian web series to change the OTT landscape in India, Sacred Games is based on the eponymous novel by Vikram Chandra. The show follows the story of a Mumbai police officer Sartaj Singh who receives a threatening call from gangster Ganesh Gaitonde. The threat – to destroy the entire city within a mere 25 days and only Sartaj can prevent it.



3.Delhi Crime – Netflix

Delhi Crime, headlined by Shefali Shah, has two compelling seasons worthy of your attention. While the first season of the series is centered on the aftermath of the horrific 2012 Delhi gang rape case, the second season revolves around a string of killings in Delhi and the Kachcha Baniyan gang.

4.Asur – Voot



Starring Barun Sobti and Arshad Warsi in lead roles, Asur is a compelling crime drama. Set in Varanasi, the show follows Nikhil Nair, a former forensic expert who has turned to teaching and how he is forced to return to the Central Bureau of Investigation. To track down a brutal serial killer, Nikhil teams up with his former mentor Dhananjay Rajpoot. What follows is an investigation that involves the experts to tap into all that they know about mythology and science.



5.The Family Man – Amazon Prime

The Family Man series follows the life of Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpai, a middle-class man who is also a spy. In both seasons, Srikant tries to balance his family responsibilities with his espionage tasks, leading to a series of twists and thrills that keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

Tell us your pick from the list.