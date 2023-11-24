Weekend Binge: Celebrating The Best Of Kartik Aaryan - Expect A Lot Of Monologues

Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. (courtesy: YouTube)

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is everyone's favourite. The actor, since his debut in 2011, has dabbled in a range of genres and is only moving from strength to strength. Over the years, the actor has picked movies that have only added to impressive filmography. Earlier this week, on November 22, the actor celebrated his birthday and treated his fans to a happy news – a new film with ace Bollywood producers Karan Johar and Ektaa Kapoor. As fans wait with bated breath for more information about his upcoming film, we think it would be a great time to look back at some of his best works.

So, here is a list of Kartik Aaryan's most popular films that are a must-watch:

Pyaar Ka Punchnama

Pyaar Ka Punchnama catapulted Kartik Aaryan to national fame. His monologue on the complexities of relationships became an instant sensation and has attained a cult status over the years. Watch it with your friends and we guarantee a great time.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Another Luv Ranjan directorial, this film has Kartik Aaryan playing a loyal friend determined to protect his best friend from heartbreak. The film not only emerged as a box office hit but also established Kartik as a leading man. Also, the songs are a regular fixture at any party.

Luka Chuppi

This romantic comedy film set in a small town in northern India is a breezy film that is bound to make you smile. Paired opposite Kriti Sanon, Kartik brought a refreshing charm to the character of Guddu, a simple man caught up in a comedy of errors.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

While there is no doubt that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is Tabu's film all the way, Kartik Aaryan had big shoes to fill in this sequel to the 2007 hit. With a perfect blend of horror and comedy, this film is one of Kartik's biggest hits and a must-watch.

Satyaprem Ki Katha

While Satyaprem Ki Katha may look like a simple “boy meets girl” romance, it is a film with an important message that deserves to be heard. The film headlined by Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan is bound to make you smile and get teary-eyed, all at once.

Here's to the talented Kartik Aaryan—may we continue to witness more of his charisma on the big screen.