Weekend Binge: Loved <i>The Buckingham Murders</i>? Then Check Out These 10 Crime Thrillers

The Buckingham Murders has finally hit the silver screens today, September 13. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the mystery-thriller is led by Kareena Kapoor. Presented by Balaji Telefilms, the film is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor with Kareena also taking the producer's seat. The Buckingham Murders marks Kareena's third collaboration with Ektaa Kapoor after Veere Di Wedding and Crew. The film revolves around a grieving cop who loses her child to murder. After moving to another town, she starts investigating the disappearance of a missing kid. Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon, and Keith Allen are also a part of the project. If you loved The Buckingham Murders, then do not forget to add these top crime thrillers to your binge list.

Jaane Jaan (Netflix)

This Netflix film marked Kareena Kapoor's OTT debut and oh boy, she did not disappoint. Director Sujoy Ghosh brings life to the small-town story of a mother caught in an investigation, trying to protect her daughter from the clutches of her abusive father. With impressive performances by Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma and Saurabh Sachdeva, Jaane Jaan is a must-watch.

Haseen Dillruba (Netflix)

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey will make you feel a myriad of complex emotions in this dark romance. Beware: Some scenes might leave you baffled and horrified. After all, “Pagalpan ki hadh se na guzre, woh pyar hi kaisa?” Watch it on Netflix.

Kohrra (Netflix)

Gritty and intense, this Netflix series features Barun Sobti, Suvinder Vicky and Harleen Sethi in key roles. It is directed by Paatal Lok creator Sudip Sharma and those who have watched the thriller must be aware of what to expect in Kohrra. The plot revolves around two police officers investigating the murder of a bridegroom found dead days before his wedding.

Mardaani (Prime Video)

The film portrays female cop Shivani Shivaji Roy (Rani Mukerji), working at a Mumbai Crime Branch. Although the movie is about a child trafficking cartel, it touches on the topics of feminism, women's safety and the double standards of the society.

Drishyam (Prime Video)

"Yaad hai na 2nd October ko kya hua tha?” If not, then you have to watch this Ajay Devgn film. It showcases a father's quest to protect his children at any cost, even going to extreme lengths for it. Tabu was a sheer delight to watch on screen.

Manorama Six Feet Under (Prime Video)

This underrated gem is led by Abhay Deol, with a cast of Gul Panag, Raima Sen, Sarika Thakur, Vinay Pathak and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. The story centres around Satyaveer who finds himself in a web of lies and secrets after Manorama, the wife of an irrigation minister assigns him with the responsibility of finding out whether her husband is cheating.

Delhi Crime (Netflix)

The show deconstructs the gruesome case of a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern who was abducted and gang-raped in a moving bus in Delhi and abandoned on the road. Brave yourself for angry tears, shock and horror in this Shefali Shah-led series which bagged the Best Drama Series honour at the 48th International Emmy Awards.

Talvar (Diney+Hotstar)

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, Talvar is loosely based on the 2008 Aarushi Talvar murder case which shook the entire nation. Powerful performances by Konkona Sen Sharma, the late Irrfan Khan, Tabu and Neeraj Kabi make it one of the most nail-biting films in the crime genre, infused with several twists and turns.

Kahaani (Prime Video)

Sujoy Ghosh has mastered the art of storytelling and this film serves as clear proof why. With Kolkata as the backdrop, the movie starts on a tense note, getting more and more perplexing as it progresses. The plot twist can make your eyes bulge out. Vidya Balan was a treat to watch, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Parambrata Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee and Indraneil Sengupta.

Andhadhun (Apple TV)

Ayushmann Khurrana keeps you hooked from the beginning to the end in this crime comedy by Sriram Raghavan. The film revolves around Akash pretending to be visually impaired to hone his piano skills. However, things take a turn for the worse when he witnesses a murder. Also featuring Tabu, the ending will leave you with more questions than answers.