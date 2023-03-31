Weekend Binge: After Gaslight, Watch These 5 Bollywood Murder Mysteries

Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in a still from Dhrishyam. (courtesy: Viacom18Studios)

Who doesn't love a good mystery? Murder mysteries, in particular, have engaged people for centuries. From Agatha Christie's iconic novels to Alfred Hitchcock's inimitable cinematic works, murder mysteries are always a great source of entertainment. Bollywood too is no stranger to the charm of such mysteries. Over the years, there have been several murder mysteries that have left the audience enthralled and hooked. This week, suspense came in the form of Gaslight, a film starring Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh. Set in a palace and with its protagonist bound to a wheelchair, Gaslightis intriguing and exciting, all at once.

If your appetite for Bollywood mysteries has grown after Gaslight, you have come to the right place. We have curated a list of five exciting films to binge-watch this weekend with friends and family.

1. Drishyam - Disney + Hostar, Netflix

The Malayalam blockbuster of the same name serves as the inspiration for the Bollywood film featuring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta. The plot revolves around Vijay and his family, who lead a simple, contented life until they become the main suspects in the disappearance of Sameer Deshmukh, the son of IG Meera Deshmukh. The movie portrays how Vijay and his family confront this situation. No spoilers here, but the climax will blow your mind. Also, once you finish Drishyam, the sequel awaits.

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy - Prime Video

Starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput, this 2015 film directed by Dibakar Banerjee is based on one of the earliest detective stories by Saradindu Bandyopadhyay. Set in the 1940s during World War II, the movie follows the first case of Byomkesh Bakshy (played by Sushant Singh Rajput), a recent college graduate who takes on the investigation of the disappearance of a chemist named Bhuvan. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a larger conspiracy at play.

Andhadhun - Netflix, Jio Cinema

This is one film that needs no introduction. In Andhadhun, Ayushmann Khurrana plays a musician who is pretending to be blind. His seemingly harmless charade takes a dangerous turn when he witnesses the death of a man at the hands of the man's wife and her lover. The genius plot aside, Sriram Raghavan's directing prowess makes this one a must-watch.

Kahaani - YouTube

While this is not a straightforward murder mystery, quite a few bodies come toppling out from the closet as a pregnant woman arrives in bustling Kolkata in search of her husband. Played to perfection by Vidya Balan, Vidya Bagchi is vulnerable and powerful, all at once. Her easy chemistry with Assistant Sub-Inspector Satyoki ‘Rana' Sinha, played by Parambrata Chatterjee and the brilliant story, make this a classic for the ages.

Raat Akeli Hai - Netflix

Raat Akeli Hai is an intriguing murder mystery set in the heartland of Uttar Pradesh. The patriarch of a notorious and dysfunctional family is murdered and a police officer played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui is assigned to solve the murder which promises to get more complicated with each revelation.



Tell us which film tops your list of whodunits in Bollywood.