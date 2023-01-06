Weekend Binge: 5 Shows To Watch If You Liked Emily In Paris

A still from The Bold Type. (courtesy: YouTube)

The third season of Emily In Paris dropped a few weeks ago and as always has created a buzz among fans and critics. While some love the romantic entanglements and high fashion looks of the lead actors in the web series, several others cannot wrap their heads around how someone can afford the lifestyle that Emily enjoys on a marketing professional's salary. But all criticism aside, there is no doubt that this is one fun show worthy of your time, especially if you are looking for an easy watch with your friends over the weekend.

If you liked Emily In Paris, here are five similar shows we bet you will love.

The Bold Type – Netflix

The Bold Type is about three women in their 20s working at a global women's magazine called Scarlet in New York City. The story follows them as they face personal and professional challenges in the Big Apple, while discovering their true selves.



2. Sex And The City – Disney + Hotstar

This show laid the framework for several women-led dramas over the years. The series follows the characters Carrie Bradshaw, Samantha Jones, Charlotte York and Miranda Hobbes, all strong, independent women carving a niche in New York City. Starting off as a TV show, Sex And The City lasted six seasons and gave rise to two films. It has also spawned a reboot, And Just Like That…





2 Broke Girls – Amazon Prime Video

This series too is set in New York but follows two broke women. Max, who grew up in poverty and Caroline, the daughter of a tainted billionaire form an unlikely yet strong bond as they become co-workers in a local diner. The series is fun and is bound to leave you laughing out loud.

4. Gossip Girl – Prime Video​

Gossip Girl, based on the bestselling book series of the same name, follows the lives of privileged young people living on the Upper East Side of New York City. The show revolves around characters Blair Waldorf, Serena van der Woodsen, Chuck Bass, and Nate Archibald, who are all part of the city's elite social scene. The show delves into the lives of the elite and the price of secrets in such a close-knit world.

5. The Mindy Project – Netflix

This is perfect for a fun day with your friends. The series tells the story of Mindy Lahiri, an obstetrician – gynaecologist and how she juggles her personal and professional life as a medical practitioner in New York.

Do tell us your pick from the list.