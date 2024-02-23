Weekend Binge: Recommendations For Die Hard Desi Action Film Lovers

A still from RRR. (courtesy: YouTube)

Action fans have reason to rejoice. Bollywood star Vidyut Jammwal is back with another stellar action film. From death-defying stunts to sleek action moves, Vidyut has proved why he is one of the country's foremost action stars with his latest release, Crakk. The film has been touted to be the first-ever extreme sports action film in India and from the trailer itself, fans could see that they were in for an action treat. In addition to Vidyut Jammwal, Crakk also features Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal, and Amy Jackson in important roles. In the film, an underground survival sports competition acts as a backdrop for a complex emotional drama. If Crakk has left you asking for more unique and fun action films, we have curated a list for you.

1. Mukkabaaz - Jio Cinema

This Indian sports drama film directed by Anurag Kashyap is an action film with a twist. While it is not a conventional sleek action project, it boasts of raw, realistic style with intense boxing sequences. Like in Crakk, the action in Mukkabaaz acts as a catalyst to bring forth an important story of resilience.

2. Sholay – Prime Video

Any list of Indian action films is incomplete without a mention of Sholay. While Sholaytakes its inspiration from the ethos of the Western film genre, it is truly Indian at its core. There is revenge, romance and unrequited love. But the icing on the cake is the action elements of the film, way ahead of its time and worthy of admiration even today.

3. RRR - Netflix

This is a film that needs no introduction. This SS Rajamouli magnum opus has action set pieces that will keep you glued to your seats. From jumping off a burning bridge, one man fighting with an angry mob of hundreds, and tackling a tiger with bare hands, SS Rajamouli has pushed the envelope with this film set in British-ruled India. This one is a must-watch, without a doubt.

4. Thallumaala - Netflix

The name of this Malayalam film literally translates to a “garland of fights”. The movie evolves around characters who are either brawling, recovering from a brawl or planning to get into a brawl. Led by Tovino Thomas and supported ably by Tom Shine Chacko and Kalyani Priyadarshan, this is a fun watch.

5. Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota - Netflix

It would not be wrong to say that Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is a groundbreaking film. The sleek action-comedy follows the journey of a man battling a rare condition called Congenital Insensitivity to Pain (CIP), due to which he is unable to feel physical pain. His dream? To become a martial arts hero. Throw in some bad guys and you get a joyride of a movie.





