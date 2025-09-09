<i>Wednesday</i> Star Catherine Zeta-Jones Enjoys Shah Rukh Khan's <i>Om Shanti Om</i> At US Open, Here's How Reddit Reacted

Wednesday fame Catherine Zeta-Jones dropped a social media post about Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's film Om Shanti Om, and the Internet blew up.

Catherine Zeta-Jones revealed that she was enjoying the Bollywood film Om Shanti Om while waiting at the US Open.

Taking to the stories section of her Instagram, Catherine Zeta-Jones wrote, “Waiting for Trump to take his seat at the US Open. Enjoying Om Shanti Om while we wait and wait in the car."

Her post further included a reel from Om Shanti Om featuring the song Dhoom Ta Na.

The post immediately went viral on Reddit, with fans expressed their excitement in the comment section.

One Reddit user wrote, “Omg guys, Shah Rukh had a crush on Catherine Zeta-Jones. Imagine your crush posting about you!"

Another one penned, "Well that's a good movie. Songs, cameos, depiction of Bollywood."

The third user joked, "Farah and Dilip on their way to Jeeta mem kitchen to cook pav bhaji."

Back in 2019 at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Catherine Zeta Jones had expressed her admiration for Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Om Shanti Om. Michael Douglas was also present at the event, where she was seen swooning to the movie's title track with Anil Kapoor.

“My kids have been brought up singing Om Shanti Om," Catherine Zeta Jones had claimed.

Calling herself a Bollywood fan, she went on to say, “I don't think people understand my obsession with Om Shanti Om."

Furthermore, in 2023, addressing the International Film Festival of India in Goa, Catherine Zeta-Jones shared, “I love the country (India) and the people so very much. My children grew up watching Om Shanti Om."

Michael Douglas had also revealed that during Christmas, everyone in their house sings all the songs from the Bollywood film.

ALSO READ | Wednesday 2 Part 2 Review: Jenna Ortega's Series Is Overstuffed, Distracted, And Sometimes Too Desperate

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)