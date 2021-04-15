We Bet You Can't Find A Better Caption Than Kim Sharma For Her Pole Dance Pic

Kim Sharma shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kimsharmaofficial )

Pole dancing is one of the efficient ways to burn those extra calories and who knows it better than Kim Sharma. The actress, who frequently shares glimpses of her pole workout sessions, did something similar on Wednesday but this time, she accompanied her picture with an ROFL caption. On her Instagram story, Kim Sharma posted a photo of herself doing a pole dance in pink and blue gym outfits. "This way please," she wrote in the caption referring to the position of her hand in the photo. Too cool, Kim Sharma, too cool. The actress' expression in the picture is also on point. Check it out here:

Kim Sharma is a fitness enthusiast, no doubt about it. Pictures and videos of her working out always grab the attention of netizens. On World Health Day earlier this month, she posted this video and wrote: "Climbing the walls on #worldhealthday because #lockdown no 536 I think. Stay well in your mind and body."

Here's another picture of Kim Sharma working out using a pole:

Kim Sharma celebrated her 41st birthday earlier his year in style. She opted for a beach party for her special day. Check out the pictures here:

In terms of work, Kim Sharma made her debut with Mohabbatein and went on to feature in several films such as Nehlle Pe Dehlla, Tom, Dick And Harry, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar and Padmashree Laloo Prasad Yadav. She was last seen in Sushmita Sen's Zindaggi Rocks, which released in 2006. Kim Sharma also made a special appearance in SS Rajamouli's Magadheera.