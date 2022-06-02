Sara Ali Khan, In Abu Dhabi For IIFA Awards, Is Still Dreaming Of Istanbul

Sara Ali Khan shared this image. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan who is currently in Abu Dhabi for the upcoming IIFA awards cannot get over her vacation in Turkey. In her latest Instagram post, the actress has shared a picture from her most recent vacation. In the image, she is dressed in a colourful bikini, standing tall in a pool. Sara, as usual, looks gorgeous in her water baby mode as she soaks in the Sun. You can see the gorgeous skyline of Turkey in the background of the image. The actress has added a geotag in the post that points to Bosphorus, Istanbul. Replying to the upload, Sara's fans have flooded the comment section with compliments and heart emojis. Photographer Rohan Shrestha also replied to the image with two fire emoticons.

See Sara Ali Khan's post here:

That's not all. Sara Ali Khan also turned tourist in Turkey and visited the Dolmabahçe Palace. In the photo shared on Instagram Stories, Sara is dressed in an all-pink look with a crop top, hat and pants.

See the image here:

Screenshot of Sara Ali Khan's Instagram story.

Sara Ali Khan followed this up with an image of herself from Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Screenshot of Sara Ali Khan's Instagram story.

Sara Ali Khan had also shared a set of images from Turkey a few days ago with her team, including Rohan and Tanya. In the image, they are posing in front of iconic monuments and smiling for the camera. Some of the sites Sara visited include Bosphorus Strait, Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, Suleymaniye Camii and Blue Mosque. In the caption, the actress wrote, “Bosses by the Bosphorus.”

Before Turkey, Sara Ali Khan spent time in London and even posed for pictures. In her upload, Sara is dressed several neon outfits and is seen exploring the city while devouring some yummy food. In the caption, Sara gave us a glimpse of her famous shayari and wrote, “Enough of the monochromatic. It's time for some Sara, Neon and Dramatic,” with a rainbow emoji.

A fortnight ago, Sara Ali Khan spent a few days trekking in Kashmir. The actress dropped a set of pictures in which she added the geotag pointing to Pahalgam. In the caption, Sara wrote, “Kashmir Ki Kali. Is back to your gali. Now trekking par main chali.” Kashmir Ki Kali is interestingly the name of the 1964 film that features her paternal grandmother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore in the lead role.

In terms of work, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Atrangi Re! alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar which had an OTT release due to the pandemic. She will be seen next in Laxman Utekar's untitled film opposite Vicky Kaushal.