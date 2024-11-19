<i>Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale</i>: Janhvi Kapoor Praises The Netflix Documentary - "Watching A Strong Woman Be A Strong Woman"

Nayanthara's documentary Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale premiered on Monday. The project is receiving love from all quarters. The “Lady Superstar” has wowed audiences with the film, which offers an intimate look into her personal and professional life. Among those applauding the Netflix original is Janhvi Kapoor, who gave a heartfelt shoutout to the documentary through a special post on her Instagram Stories. The actress reposted the movie's poster and wrote a touching note: “Nothing more inspiring than watching a strong woman be a strong woman.” She also added a red heart emoji to her caption.

Mahesh Babu also reposted Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale's poster in his Instagram Stories. The South superstar simply added some red hearts to this caption. Re-sharing the post, Nayanthara said, “Thankk uuuuu soo much. So glad u liked it.”

Praising Nayanthara's documentary, veteran actor Gajraj Rao said, “Just finished watching Nayanthara's documentary on Netflix. What an incredible journey of this powerhouse actress, and what a beautiful love story between Nayanthara and Vignesh!” Responding to the actor's post, Nayanthara said, “Means a lot sir.”

Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale has also landed in controversy after actor-producer Dhanush filed a copyright infringement case against the makers, seeking ₹10 crore in damages. The issue arose due to the inclusion of a three-second BTS clip from Nayanthara's film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in the documentary's trailer. Naanum Rowdy Dhaan was produced by Dhanush. Reacting to the legal notice, Nayanthara posted an open letter on her Instagram handle, describing the move as “an all-time low” for Dhanush. Click here to read in detail.

Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale features appearances from Nayanthara's industry colleagues, including Atlee, Nagarjuna, Taapsee Pannu, and others, who share their thoughts about the actress. Fans can also catch glimpses of Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan's wedding highlights in the project.