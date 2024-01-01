Watch: Salman Khan And Dharmendra Recreate Bobby Deol's Animal Song Jamal Kudu

Still from a video shared on Instagram. (courtesy: colorstv)

Veteran actor Dharmendra and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan set the stage on fire as they danced to Bobby Deol's song Jamal Kudu from Animal on the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17. In the promo shared by Colors TV, the reality show host along with Sohail Khan and singer Mika Singh can be seen recreating Jamal Kudu on stage while balancing a glass each on their head. Dharmendra can be seen balancing the glass in his mouth while dancing to his son's song. The stars can be seen having a gala time on stage. The caption alongside the post read, "Get ready to channel your inner 'Animal.' Only on this new year special episode!"

Take a look at the video below:

Earlier, Sunny Deol recreated his brother Bobby Deol's Animal entry song Jamal Kudu on the occasion of Christmas. Earlier this year, the Deol brothers had appeared on the latest season of Koffee With Karan. On the show, it was disclosed that the Gadar 2 actor is obsessed with collecting Teddy Bears and soft toys. On Christmas, the actor shared a reel of himself dancing with his teddy bear to Bobby's song Jamal Kudu. For the caption, Sunny Deol wrote, "Celebrated #Christmas with my fave Teddy Bear." His brother Bobby dropped hearts below the post:

Take a look at the video below:

Bobby Deol's performance in Animal marked one of the biggest Bollywood comebacks of 2023. Not only Bobby Deol but also his father, legendary actor Dharmendra, impressed the audience with his acting in Rocky And Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Bobby's elder brother Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 also emerged as a true box office winner. In a recent conversation with News18, Bobby Deol said that fans and the film industry were “genuinely happy” with the success of the Deols. He said, “God has been kind. The love my family has received from fans and audiences is so genuine. They genuinely wish the best for us. When good things happen, people want to be a part of the celebration. We're lucky and blessed for that. When my brother hosted a success party for Gadar 2, everybody from the industry came because they were genuinely happy for us. It doesn't happen that to everyone.”

After the tremendous success of Animal, Bobby Deol will be next seen in Krish Jagarlamudi's Telugu film Hari Hara Veera Mallu.