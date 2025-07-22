Watch: <i>Saiyaara</i> Stars Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda Receive Love From Their Families After Premiere, Ananya Panday In Tears

While the Internet is busy celebrating debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's success with their blockbuster Saiyaara, their families, too, have been overwhelmed with the response.

A new video has now surfaced online where Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's families are seen in tears after attending the film's premiere.

What's Happening

Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's families were seen getting emotional after the screening of the film.

The video begins with Ahaan's sister and social media influencer Alanna Panday saying, "I haven't cried that much in a while. Where are the both of them?"

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are then seen entering the room. Ahaan's mother, Deanne Panday, hugs him, as do Aneet's parents.

Alanna Panday shared the emotional video. The text in the video read, "Family's reaction to watching Saiyaara for the first time", while the caption read, "Our #Saiyaara @ahaanpandayy (sparkles and star emoji)."

Ananya Panday was also seen in tears after watching the film and her cousin Ahaan Panday's performance.

How Fans Reacted

The comments section was soon flooded by loving comments.

One fan wrote, "The way Alanna praises Ananya and Ahaan, such a sweet sister."

While someone else said, "I always see how they are very supportive of each other, their families praise them, appreciate them, and celebrate their little achievements. They are not toxic and ignorant towards their kids."

In A Nutshell

