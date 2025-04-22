Watch: Saif Ali Khan Takes A Scooty Ride To Beat Mumbai Traffic

Saif Ali Khan's much-awaited action thriller Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins is all set to hit Netflix on Friday, April 25.

Ahead of the film's release, a fun video has been making the rounds online – and it has got everyone talking. In the clip, Saif is seen riding on a scooter in a white kurta-pyjama.

Have a look here:

Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, Jewel Thief features Saif Ali Khan as a con man named Rehan Roy, who is hired by a powerful crime lord, Jaideep Ahlawat.

Saif's character is on a mission to get his hands on an elusive diamond: The African Red Sun, all while combating twists, turns, tactics, and wading past the ruthless cop, Kunal Kapoor.

The Netflix original is produced by Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand under the banner of Marflix Pictures.

Other than Jewel Thief, Saif Ali Khan also has Rahul Dholakia's untitled period drama in the line-up.

The film is reportedly based on India's first general election, which was conducted between October 1951 and February 1952. According to a report by Newsbytes, the actor will play Sukumar Sen, India's first Chief Election Commissioner, in the film.

The period drama also features Pratik Gandhi and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles. The film is bankrolled by Nikkhil Advani.