Watch: Hania Aamir Bows Down, Hugs Rumoured Boyfriend Badshah At Dubai Concert - "An Absolute Rockstar"

Indian singer and rapper Badshah is rumoured to be dating Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. The duo shares a warm and close bond and are often spotted together. During one of the singer's recent performances, Hania was seen supporting her "friend", cheering him on with enthusiasm. After his set, she showed her admiration by bowing down to him, calling him an "absolute rockstar" and a "hero."

In a video posted on her Instagram stories, Hania can be seen bowing with folded hands in front of Badshah, who reciprocated the gesture out of respect. After Hania's shout-out, Badshah hugged her tightly and encouraged the audience to cheer for her. Alongside the video, Hania wrote, "That's my beautiful friend! He's an absolute rockstar! Hero hai @badboyshah."

Chad Rajput Badshah hugs Pakistan's most favourite actress Hania Aamir in public. pic.twitter.com/ZMgUxG78kY — Lord Immy Kant (Eastern Exile) (@KantInEast) November 17, 2024

Last month, Hania also attended Diljit Dosanjh's concert in London, where Badshah was also performing. While enjoying the show from the fan pit, Hania was called on stage by Diljit, who expressed his admiration for her. The actress shared her excitement about the night on social media, posting several highlights from the event. She wrote, "Hona ni mai recover. What a night. It was magic. The love, the respect, the soul. Impeccable. It was all heart. @diljitdosanjh sir ek hi dil hai kitni dafa jeeto ge. Pyar aur sirf pyar."

On the work front, Hania Aamir has appeared in popular shows Mere Humsafar and Ishqiya. Next, she will be seen in Netflix's first Pakistani-set original Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. It will also feature Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Sanam Saeed among others.