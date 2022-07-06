Midweek Fitness Inspiration From Disha Patani And Kriti Sanon

Krtiti Sanon shared a video. (courtesy: kritisanon)

Disha Patani is one of the most popular young actresses in the country today. In addition to her fine acting and dancing skills, the actress is also known for her toned physique. And it comes as no surprise that the actress follows a healthy diet and works out extensively in the gym to flaunt those killer abs. But even Disha needs a cheat day like the rest of us. And after her cheat meal, Disha believes in also killing it in the gym, the day after. How do we know this? Well, the actress has just shared a video of her working out.

Sharing two posts on Instagram Stories, Disha Patani said, “Burning that cheat meal,” with fire emojis.

See the post here:

Disha Patani is not the only one killing it in the gym. Actress Kriti Sanon too has shared a video of her working out in the gym. Sharing the clip, Kriti said, “Nothing like a good back stretch…Tribing my way up.”

This is not the first time Disha Patani and Kriti Sanon have shared updates from the gym. Just a few days ago, Disha shared a video of her performing some complex exercises in the gym. Sharing the clip, Disha declared, “Just another day in the life…”

Here's another video of Disha Patani performing some flying kicks with the ease of a veteran. Sharing the clip, Disha said, “Just a regular day at the gym.”

See the video here:

And, like most of us Kriti Sanon has a long list of workouts that she absolutely hates. From Australian pulls to jogging, there are some workouts that the actress hates but swears by. In the post, she said, “Workouts I hate. But I still do them because you can never evolve in your comfort zone!” Did someone say fitness goals yet?

On the work front, Disha Patani will be seen in Ek Villain Returns, Kriti Sanon has films such as Shehzada, Bhediya, Ganapath and Adipurush.