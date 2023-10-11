Watch: Amitabh Bachchan, 81 Today, Greets Fans Outside Jalsa With A Namaste

Big B's meet and greet session with fans on his birthday

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who is celebrating his 81st birthday today, made an appearance outside his Mumbai residence Jalsa on Wednesday afternoon. The superstar, who greets his fans outside his residence every Sunday, broke the usual tradition to make a special appearance in the middle of the week on the occasion of his birthday. The Don star was spotted in a yellow kurta and a peach shawl as he waved at his fans and greeted them with folded hands. Here are some picture of the film veteran as he is seen smiling widely while waving at his fans:

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan surprised his fans, who had thronged outside his residence on his birthday eve, with an unscheduled appearance. In the background however, Aishwarya and Navya Naveli Nanda were spotted recording the scene on their phones as the legendary actor greeted his fans. Abhishek was MIA from his father's birthday eve celebrations as he was away on a shoot. But his wife, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ensured that he was virtually present to witness the scene outside their home, Jalsa.

'Take a look at the video of Amitabh Bachchan greeting his fans on his birthday eve:

You can see #AishwaryaRaiBachchan, Navya and Aaradhya in the background proudly taking videos and video calling as @SrBachchan greets his numerous fans outside on his birthday eve. Happy birthday again sir, may there be many, many more to come! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/cNB8H1ea3G — Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) October 10, 2023

On his 81st birthday today, Amitabh Bachchan received heartwarming wishes from daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Shweta shared a collage from the midnight birthday celebration. The photographs showcased Shweta giving a tight hug to her father. She wrote in the caption, "Happy 81st Papa. Big shoes (and hugs) no one can ever manage to fill." Check out Shweta Bachchan's post here:

Navya Naveli Nanda also dropped some glimpses from Amitabh Bachchan's birthday eve celebrations on Instagram Stories. The image featured Amitabh Bachchan posing with wife Jaya Bachchan, grandson Agastya Nanda, granddaughters Navya and Aaradhya. "Happy Birthday, Nana,” Navya captioned the post.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. Big B is gearing up for the release of Ganapath. He co-stars with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the film. Amitabh Bachchan will also feature in Kalki 2898 AD alongside his Piku co-star Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas.