Watch: Aamir Khan's Partner Gauri Spratt Waits At Mumbai Airport To Receive Him

Aamir Khan and his girlfriend Gauri Spratt are setting couple goals. On Friday, Aamir Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport. In a viral video shared by a paparazzo, Aamir Khan is seen exiting the airport. He greets the paparazzi with folded hands. Gauri Spratt is seen waiting inside the car and as soon as Aamir gets into the car, she moves aside to make a place for him.

Take a look at the video here:

During his 60th birthday week, Aamir introduced Gauri to the Indian media and shared details about his relationship. At her meet with the media on March 13, Gauri opened up about what she was looking for in her partner and why she chose Aamir: "I wanted someone who was kind, a gentleman, and just caring," she said. Aamir cheekily responded, "And after all that, you found me?"

Aamir has known Gauri for 25 years though they were not in touch throughout. Only two years ago, the new couple in the town re-connected and fell in love. "I was looking for someone I can be calm with, who gives me peace. And there she was," Aamir shared.

Gauri, who owns a salon in Mumbai, is now working with Aamir Khan's production house.

The couple made their debut appearance together at the Macau International Comedy Festival in China last month. Aamir arrived at the event hand-in-hand with Gauri. They were dressed in their traditional outfits. They were joined by popular Chinese actors Shen Teng and Ma Li and, later, they posed for the cameras.