<i>War 2</i>: Hrithik Roshan's Girlfriend Saba Azad And Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan Go "WOW" As They React To The Teaser

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. War 2 teaser was unveiled, generating significant excitement among fans. The film features a star-studded cast, including Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji and will release on August 14, 2025.

War led by Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff was released in 2019. The film garnered a massive response and was a commercial blockbuster. War was directed by Siddharth Anand.

The excitement was off the roof when War 2 was announced, even more so because of the stellar cast which will see Hrithik Roshan reprise his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal, and he is joined by Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.

The makers finally unveiled the much-anticipated teaser of War 2 earlier today, fans and the film industry have reacted with equal gusto to this Ayan Mukerji directorial which promises a thrilling ride on the big screen.

Among them, Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend, actress Saba Azad and ex-wife Sussanne Khan too reacted with a lot of love.

Saba shared the teaser in her Instagram story and wrote, "Dammmmnnn, Allez Allez, @hrithikroshan, @jrntr, @kiaraaliaadvani, #yrf."

Instagram/Saba Azad

Saba also commented on Hrithik's Instagram post featuring the teaser, "Yeaahhhhhh (fire emojis) let's go let's go let's gooooo!!!!"

Sussanne wrote, "Woooooowwwwwxerrrrr!!!!! OUT OF THIS WORLD (raised hands, clap, and blue heart emojis). You n Jr NtR killinggggg it tog!!!!"

Neetu Kapoor too heaped praises on the director Ayan Mukerji, as she commented, "This is good stuff @ayan_mukerji absolutely brilliant."

Ali Fazal quipped, "HOLYYYYYYY WOAAAHHHHH LETS GO."

Mouni Roy mentioned that she couldn't wait to watch the film while Mrunal Thakur cheered, "Let's go!"

Karan Johar cheered for the War 2 team, as he shared a story, "And here comes the biggest BLOCKBUSTER of the year!!!!! This Clash of the Titans is going to be EPIC and storm the BOX OFFICE!!!! I literally CANNOT WAIT! @yrf @hrithikroshan @jrntr @kiaraaliaadvani @ayan_mukerji #AdityaChopra."

Instagram/Karan Johar

He shared another story with Kiara's viral swimsuit look from the film's teaser, and wrote, "Can we take a moment to say how hot @kiaraaliaadvani is looking in War 2!!!!"

Instagram/Karan Johar

War 2 is slated to hit the screens on August 14, 2025. It will be released in three languages - Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.