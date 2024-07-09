Vivek Oberoi Reveals He Focused On Business To Run His Home: 'My Income From Movies Dried Up'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: vivekoberoi)

Vivek Oberoi, who was last seen in the Rohit Shetty directorial Indian Police Force spoke about how he started his business journey before he became an actor and still relies on that income.“I entered business, before becoming an actor… At the age of 15 I started a small ‘dhandha' (business) because I had come from a boarding school and my father (Suresh Oberoi) gave me Rs 500 pocket money. I came from a boys' boarding school, saw beautiful girls in Mithibai College, wanted to take them out on dates. I was given Rs 5oo a month, but I used it all up in one date,” Vivek told ABP Live.

He added, “My father scolded me, and asked me to use money judiciously, be more responsible. I was 15, my ego was hurt, and I told my mother that I didn't want my father's money, ‘main khud sambhalunga‘ (I'll handle it myself). I stuck to it and didn't take money from my father, but I needed money to attend college, pay for tea and rickshaw travels. That's when I accidentally started working, did a small voice gig, compered shows and started earning a bit from there.”

He shared, “I returned and became an actor, Company happened, Saathiya happened. Life was good, but I always wanted to start as an investor. However, I ended up becoming an active businessman. It helped me… When I started struggling in Bollywood, when I started facing difficulties even after being a successful actor… I was facing challenges even after proving my skills, there was a different kind of pressure when I wasn't getting offered any films. That was my source of income — I was running my house, charitable foundation with the money I earned through my business and acting in movies, doing events and making appearances, I paid my staff with it too.”

Vivek Oberoi was last seen in Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force. He acted alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty. Vivek Oberoi is known for films like Omkara, Luck by Chance, Yuva, Kyun! Ho Gaya Na..., Kaal.