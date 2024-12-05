Vivek Oberoi Makes Rare Comment About Ex-Girlfriend Aishwarya Rai: "Would've Become Plastic Myself Among People With Plastic Smiles"

Vivek Oberoi recently talked about his toxic relationships and how he came out of it. Vivek Oberoi also reacted to names like Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan on Dr Jai Madaan's YouTube channel. When asked to react to Aishwarya and Salman's names, Vivek replied, "God bless them." Praising Abhishek Bachchan, Vivek said, "He's a sweetheart, a really nice person." Vivek, who had a tumultous past with Aishwarya Rai, said he would be stuck "among people with plastic smiles" if he hadn't come out of it. The Company actor, who started afresh with his entrepreneurial activities, also asserted he has found a better purpose in life. "Perhaps I would've become a superficial person, living a superficial life. Perhaps I would've become plastic myself, among people with plastic smiles. If people troll me now, I don't care. Because I know my purpose in life, I know what is the most important to me," Vivek Oberoi said unapologetically.

He went on, "I'm speaking from personal experience. Sometimes, we go into abusive relationships, relationships where people are using you, people are not valuing you, not respecting you. You go into that relationship because you haven't identified your self-worth. You think it's right to have a fatalist attitude, thinking, 'I don't care, I can give my life also'. But you have to value yourself."

Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya fell in love during the shoot of the film Kyun!Ho Gaya Na..." Vivek, Aishwarya's affair took an ugly turn when the actor got involved in a public feud with Salman Khan. Vivek Oberoi has been married to Priyanka since 2010. She is the daughter of former Karnataka minister late Jeevaraj Alva and reputed dancer Nandini. The couple are parents to a daughter and a son - Vivaan Veer and Ameya Nirvana. Vivek Oberoi made his web debut with Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force this year.