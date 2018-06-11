Vishwaroopam 2: Details About Kamal Haasan's Film Trailer Launch

Highlights
- The film will release on August 10
- Aamir Khan would digitally launch the Hindi version
- Shruti Hassan and Jr NTR will release the Tamil and Telugu versions
The much-awaited #Vishwaroopam2Trailer will hit you on June 11 at 5pm!#Vishwaroopam2TrailerOnJune11#KAMALHAASAN@aamir_khan@shrutihaasan@tarak9999@ikamalhaasan@GhibranOfficial@PoojaKumarNY@andrea_jeremiah@shekharkapur@vairamuthu@Aascarspic.twitter.com/yg3CxZSEzR— Raaj Kamal (@RKFI_Official) June 8, 2018
Kamal Haasan announces the release date of #Vishwaroopam2: 10 Aug 2018... Trailer today [11 June 2018] at 5 pm... Directed Kamal Haasan, it has been shot in Tamil and Hindi and dubbed in Telugu... Poster announcing the release date: pic.twitter.com/30au9vtAx6— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 11, 2018
In February, Kamal Haasan launched his party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) with fighting corruption and development as its key agenda. The party is also adopting eight villages to showcase it's model of development .
Vishwaroopam was initially banned by the then Jayalalithaa government in 2013 but the Madras High Court ordered its release and it turned into a super hit at the box office.
Vishwaroopam 2, a spy thriller, is also expected to be a political film. The film, stars Rahul Bose, Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jermiah, Shekhar Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nasser, Anant Mahadevan, Yusuf Hussain and Rajendra Gupta. Mohammed Ghibran scores music.
Kamal Hassan has at least two more films in hand - Indian 2, by director Shankar, the sequel to his Indian and Sabash Naidu.