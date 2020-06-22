Virat Kohli, Who Is Missing Travelling, Shares A Throwback Pic With His 'One And Only' Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli shared this photo. (Image courtesy: virat.kohli )

Actress Anushka Sharma's husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, is missing travelling like the rest of us. We are saying this because the Virat, on Monday, flipped through the pages of his and Anushka's vacation diaries and dug out an old photograph of them enjoying the scenic beauty of nature. In the photograph, Anushka and Virat can be seen looking at each other while sitting on lake side with a spectacular view. Their picture from their getaway will surely make you miss snowy mountains. Sharing the photo, Virat wrote: "Throwback to when you could go to such beautiful spots in nature. Just to be able to sit together and just soak it all in. With my one and only" and added several heart emojis.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been sharing glimpses from their lockdown and post-lockdown diaries on social media. Earlier this month, Anushka posted a picture of herself doing some in-house gardening in her balcony. "Me and my buddies," she wrote in the caption.

Before that, the actress showed her fans one of the "sunlight spots" of her apartment. She shared a photo of hers soaking up the sun and wrote: "I told you I knew all the sunlight spots."

Meanwhile, also check out the breathtaking pictures that Anushka shared during the lockdown:

Anushka Sharma recently produced the Amazon Prime web-series Paatal Lok, which opened to much critical acclaim. She is now all set to release her next film Bulbbul as a producer on streaming platform Netflix.