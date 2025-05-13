Virat Kohli Visits Vrindavan With Anushka Sharma A Day After Test Retirement

A day after announcing his retirement from Test cricket, Virat Kohli was spotted in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, along with his wife, actress Anushka Sharma.

A fan page on Instagram shared a collage of two pictures featuring the power couple. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have gone to seek blessings from Swami Premanand Maharaj.

In another video, posted by news agency ANI on X (formerly Twitter), the duo are arriving at Vrindavan in their car.

On Monday, May 12, Virat Kohli shared a long note on Instagram, announcing his retirement. In his caption, the batting icon recalled how the red-ball cricket "tested" and "shaped" him.

Virat Kohli wrote, “It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It's tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I'll carry for life. There's something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever.”

He added, “As I step away from this format, it's not easy - but it feels right. I've given it everything I had, and it's given me back so much more than I could've hoped for. I'm walking away with a heart full of gratitude for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I'll always look back at my Test career with a smile. 269, signing off.”

Anushka Sharma reacted to the big news in the sweetest way. She uploaded a snap with Virat Kohli on Instagram and penned an emotional note on Instagram. Take a look at her post here:

Virat Kohli made his Test debut in 2011. He featured in 123 Tests for India, scoring 9230 runs with 30 hundreds at an average of 46.85.