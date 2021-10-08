Virat Kohli, Through Anushka Sharma's Lens. 'Capturing His Story Was Such A Pleasure'

Anushka and Virat from the mobile advert (courtesy anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are not just partners in crime but partners in everything. The couple recently featured in a promotional advert for a mobile label, snippets of which have been shared by Anushka on her Instagram. In the advert, Anushka can be seen capturing the many moods of Virat Kohli in portrait mode. Describing Virat Kohli as an example of perseverance, Anushka Sharma put together his story in just a few words: "A story of hard-work. A story of striving for excellence every day. A story of giving it all on the field and off it as well. This is the story of Virat Kohli," she wrote. "Capturing his story and telling it through my voice was such a pleasure," Anushka added separately.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli often feature in ROFL videos on each other's Instagram. Here's when Anushka posted the Ball Balance Challenge video, which was a promotional entry for an entertainment app.

Here's when Anushka lifted Virat Kohli (quite literally) with ease - something which even took the cricketer by surprise, prompting this reaction: "Oh teri". "Did I do it?" Anushka captioned the video and yes, she did a brilliant job.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli became parents on February 11, soon after which Anushka returned to work and later joined Virat Kohli on his tours. In terms of work, Anushka Sharma was last seen in 2018 movie Zero, after which she produced OTT projects such as Paatal Lok and Bulbbul. Anushka's next production Qala, a Netflix original movie, will mark Irrfan Khan's son Babil's acting debut.