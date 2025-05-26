Virat Kohli's Sweet Reaction To Pics Of Zaheer Khan And Sagarika Ghatge's Baby Boy: "<i>Kispe Gaya Hai?</i>"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Former cricketer Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge welcomed a son. Their baby boy is named Fatehsinh Khan and was born in April 2023. Zaheer showed pictures of his newborn to Virat Kohli before a match.

Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan and his wife Sagarika Ghatge recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Fatehsinh Khan. Ahead of his IPL team Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Zaheer caught up with Virat Kohli.

The LSG mentor showed the RCB player pictures of his newborn son. In a video shared by LSG on Instagram, Zaheer can be seen having a chat with Virat.

“Yeh dekh. (Check this). Mr Fatehsinh," said Zaheer as he showed Virat pictures of his son. The former Indian cricket team captain instantly replied, “How's it going? Kispe gaya hai? (Who does he resemble?)"

Zaheer Khan explained that the baby is a mix of both him and Sagarika Ghatge, as his features resemble both parents. Giving it a deep thought, Virat adds, “His eyes are just like you!” The comment makes Zaheer smile as the duo continues to talk.

Coming back to Zaheer Khan, the cricketer married Sagarika Ghatge in 2017. The couple welcomed Fatehsinh Khan in April this year.