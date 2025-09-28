"Been A Minute": Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma In A Postcard-Worthy Pic From London. Alia Bhatt-Athiya Shetty React

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who are currently in London, recently treated fans to a rare glimpse of their life together.

What's Happening

Virat took to Instagram to share a picture with Anushka, where the two are seen smiling as they pose for the camera.

The cricketer leaned his face close to Anushka.

Captioning the post, he wrote, "Been a minute."

The picture quickly garnered love online, with fans flooding the comment section. "Cuties together," wrote one user. Another commented, "Best best best," while one fan called them "King and Queen."

Alia Bhatt and Athiya Shetty, among others, liked the picture.

Background

Virat and Anushka got married on December 11, 2017, in Italy. They welcomed their daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021, and their son Akaay on February 15, 2024.

On the professional front, Anushka's cricket biopic Chakda Xpress, based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, is yet to be released. The makers have not confirmed whether the project has been shelved.

Earlier this year, in May, Virat announced his retirement from Test cricket ahead of India's tour of England, which marked the beginning of the team's ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle.