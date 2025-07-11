Viral: "<i>Woh Mera Pyaar Hain</i>," Rekha's <i>Silsila</i> Dialogue In An Intense Scene With Amitabh Bachchan And Jaya Bachchan Resurfaces

While Amitabh Bachchan has been in the news regarding several link-ups during his peak era, the most talked-about rumour was his affair with Rekha. When Yash Chopra's film Silsila released in 1981, he went on record to say it is the real-life story of the lead trio - Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, and Jaya Bachchan.

Now, a particularly intense scene from the film featuring the lead cast has gone viral online, as they debate about love, passion and honesty.

What's Happening

A clip from the 1981 film Silsila, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, and Jaya Bachchan, has gone viral online. The two female leads are heard talking about themes like love and loyalty in the snippet, making the rounds on social media.

Jaya Bachchan's onscreen character Shobha Malhotra confronts Rekha's character Chandni Anand, as she tells her, "Unka daaman chorr dijiye."

To which Rekha's Chandni responds, "Ye mere bass mein nahi hai. Aur jo mere bass mein nahi wo main kaise kar sakti hu."

Shobha (Jaya Bachchan) reacts, "Amit mere pati hai wo mera dharm hain."

To which Chandni says, "Wo mera pyaar hai aur mera pyaar meri kismat ban chuka hain."

About Silsila

Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of a playwright in the film named Amit. The plot progresses when he is stuck between his loyal wife, Shobha (Jaya Bachchan) and his ex-lover Chandni (Rekha). Considering how Yash Chopra had gone on record and said that the story was inspired from the real life of the lead cast, the film has a separate fan-following of its own.

In A Nutshell

An old clip of Silsila, where Jaya Bachchan and Rekha have a faceoff, has gone viral online. The 1981 release continues to garner the audience's interest as it was inspired from the real life of the lead cast.