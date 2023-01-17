Viral: When 'Man Of The Masses' Jr NTR Met Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal

Jr NTR with Yuzvendra Chahal. (courtesy: yuzi_chahal)

What happened when a big film star and a cricketer's paths converged? They posed for picture and (obviously) documented it on social media. Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal shared a picture from his meeting with RRR star Jr NTR on his Twitter profile on Tuesday. His caption read: "It was indeed a pleasure meeting the man of masses Jr NTR. What a gentleman. Congratulations on the golden globe win. We all are proud." Last week, Jr NTR attended the 80th Golden Globe Awards along with co-star Ram Charan and filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Their film RRR won the Golden Globe for Best Song for Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravani.

Star cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav too shared a picture from his meeting with the RRR star. "It was so lovely meeting you, brother! Congratulations once again on RRR winning the Golden Globe award," he added.

After Naatu Naatu's big win, Jr NTR shared a picture of composer MM Keeravani with his Golden Globe trophy and he wrote in his tweet: "Congratulations Sirji on your well-deserved Golden Globes award." Jr NTR, who featured in the brilliantly-choreographed track with Ram Charan, added, "I've danced to many songs throughout my career but Naatu Naatu will forever stay close to my heart..."

At the Golden Globes,RRR was also nominated in the Best Non-English Language Film category. However, Argentina,1985 won in that category. Meanwhile, at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards, RRR won Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song for its viral track Naatu Naatu.

The SS Rajamouli-directed film has also submitted itself for consideration in several Oscar categories and it features on a list of 301 films that are eligible for the awards. Nominations for the Oscars will be announced on January 24. Additionally, the film has also made it to BAFTA (British Academy Film Awards) longlist in the Best Film (Non English) category. The BAFTA nominations will be announced on January 19 and the awards will take place on 19 February.