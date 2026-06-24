Viral: Ranveer Singh Seen At Hansal Mehta's Office, Internet Asks, "<i>Pralay</i> Meetings?"

Last night, Ranveer Singh was seen exiting Hansal Mehta's office in Bandra with casting director Mukesh Chhabra. The clip went viral as fans began speculating that it was for his upcoming film Pralay and that there might be an announcement soon.

Ranveer Singh did not pause for the paparazzi. Dressed all in black and masked up, he headed straight for his car.

Internet Reactions

Soon, comments started flooding in, with one person asserting, "This is for Pralay."

Another user wrote, "Spotted outside Hansal Mehta's office. Can we expect an announcement on Pralay on his birthday?"

Other comments read, "Pralay meetings" and "Pralay, we are keeping our fingers crossed."

About Ranveer Singh

After the stupendous success of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Ranveer Singh has been embroiled in controversy over his sudden exit from Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. The actor has mostly been away from the limelight in the current scenario, with regular updates of where the case is headed surfacing over the last few weeks.

Ranveer Singh And The Don 3 row

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh for his last-minute exit from the big-ticket film Don 3. The directive was issued after producer Farhan Akhtar lodged a complaint against the actor, citing a Rs 45 crore loss. The film body later revoked the directive after Ranveer sent a legal notice to them. Ranveer Singh did not speak to the media directly but issued a statement through his spokesperson, saying he would "exercise measured silence."

The dispute is now expected to be examined by the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPAA).

IMPAA President Abhay Sinha told NDTV that the producers' body will investigate claims regarding the film's pre-production expenditure and review the contractual agreement between the parties.

ccording to him, Farhan Akhtar's team has already approached the association. IMPAA will review documents, assess the alleged expenditure and constitute a committee before arriving at a conclusion.

"If the producers have honestly spent Rs 45 crore and the agreement was signed, then we will sit down with both parties and try to solve this issue. If they want to take this matter to court, they can. We don't take just the producers' side; we will side with the one who is correct," he added.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the second instalment of the franchise. Setting a string of records, the franchise became India's biggest, with Rs 3,000 crore.

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