Viral: Ranveer Singh And Atlee Dance To Tattad Tattad At Shankar's Daughter Aishwarya's Wedding

A still from the video shared on Instagram. (courtesy: director.shankar08)

Ranveer Singh is known for infusing his infectious energy and dance moves into any event he attends, and the wedding of Tamil director Shankar's daughter, Aishwarya Shankar, was no exception. Social media has been abuzz with videos from Aishwarya's wedding, where Ranveer stole the spotlight with his energetic dance moves alongside director Atlee. In one particularly viral clip, the duo can be seen grooving to the upbeat track Appadi Podu, originally featuring Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha, as they join the newlyweds on stage. Dressed in a black embellished sherwani, Ranveer lit up the festivities.

Another video captured Ranveer Singh and Atlee dancing with gusto to hits like Vaathi Coming and Shah Rukh Khan's iconic Lungi Dance. Not content to simply observe, Ranveer also took onlookers by surprise with his rendition of Tattad Tattad from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. His infectious energy even extended to teaching dance steps to fellow attendees. Take a look at the videos:

Among the guests were Tamil luminaries like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan."

Aishwarya, Shankar's eldest daughter, got married to Tarun Karthikeyan on Sunday. For the unversed, she was previously married to cricketer Damodaran Rohit.

