Viral: Pics From TV Stars Poonam Preet Bhatia And Sanjay Gagnani's Big Fat Wedding

Actress Anjum Fakih shared this photo from the wedding. (Image courtesy: nzoomfakih)

Highlights Anjum Fakih, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Nupur Sanon attended the wedding

Anjum Fakih shared photos from the wedding on Instagram

The pics also feature actors Supriya Shukla, Abhishek Kapur

Television actors Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet Bhatia's wedding was a star-studded affair with celebs like actresses Anjum Fakih, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Nupur Sanon among the attendees. Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet Bhatia dated for over two years before they had a big fat Punjabi wedding in Delhi over the weekend. They got married in a gurudwara. Pictures from the couple's big day have been trending on social media since Sunday. Anjum Fakih, who attended the wedding in a pastel orange and green lehenga, shared a few photos from the celebrations and wrote: "Shaadi ki bohot bohot mubarakbaad tum dono ko. Wishing a lifetime of togetherness and unfiltered love to you both...Love and hugs."

The photos feature the newlyweds posing with Anjum Fakih and actors Supriya Shukla, Abhishek Kapur. They are Sanjay Gagnani's Kundali Bhagya co-stars.

On her wedding day, Poonam Preet Bhatia was looking gorgeous in a maroon lehenga while Sanjay Gagnani complemented her in a cream sherwani.

See Anjum Fakih's post here:

Several fan clubs dedicated to the TV show Kundali Bhagya and its cast also shared photos from Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet Bhatia's grand wedding. Take a look:

Sanjeeda Shaikh attended the wedding but didn't post any pictures from the celebration. However, she did give us glimpses of her OOTD.

Anjum Fakih also shared other photos from Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet Bhatia's wedding festivities. Check them out here:

Sanjay Gagnai has featured in several TV shows like Hamari Devrani, Veera, Pyaar Ka The End, Kundali Bhagya, Fear Files: Darr Ki Sacchi Tasvirein and Halla Bol.