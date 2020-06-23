Viral: Deepika Padukone Rebukes Paparazzo For Video Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Family With Disclaimer On Consent

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Chhapaak. (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Actress Deepika Padukone found a spot on the list of trends on Tuesday after her comment pulling down a paparazzo for posting a (now deleted) video of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family arriving at a Mumbai crematorium for the actor's last rites went viral, reported several websites including Hindustan Times and DNA. Sharing the video, the paparazzo added a disclaimer in the caption, which read, "Please note my images and videos cannot be posted on any platforms without my written consent." To this, Deepika Padukone, who earlier urged the media and paparazzi to cover updates around Mr Rajput's death sensitively, replied: "Right. But it is OK for you to take this video and not only post it but also probably monetise it without his or his family's written consent?"

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. He was 34. The police say that the actor died by suicide. An investigation is underway and the police will also probe into allegations that the actor was suffering from depression because of professional rivalry.

Deepika Padukone, who battled depression and spoke about it in 2015, has long been an advocate for mental health awareness campaigns. She also started the Live Love Laugh foundation to create awareness about mental health. After Mr Rajput's death, she shared a post on Instagram which read, "As a person who has had a lived experience with mental illness, I cannot stress enough about the importance of reaching out. Talk. Communicate. Express. Seek help. Remember, you are not alone. We are in this together. And most importantly, there is hope." She also shared several posts busting myths about mental health on Instagram.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Chhapaak. Her next film will be the Hindi remake of Hollywood film The Intern.