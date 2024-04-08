Viral: Birthday Boy Allu Arjun Greets Sea Of Fans Outside His Hyderabad Home On Sunday

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: sahithidasari7)

Pushpa star Allu Arjun, 42 Today, greeted a sea of fans outside his home in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills on Sunday night. It so happened that fans assembled outside the superstar's house last night to catch a glimpse of him as well as wish him on his birthday. The eagerly waiting crowd wasn't disappointed as Allu Arjun walked out of his home a few minutes past midnight to greet them and thank them for all the love. Videos from the meet and greet session have now gone viral on social media in which the actor can be seen standing near his house's fence and greeting the crowd who cheer him on.

Take a look at the scenes from last night:

Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy also wished the actor on his big day by posting a picture alongside him on her Instagram story. In the picture, the birthday boy can be seen dressed in a printed t-shirt while his wife Sneha complements him in a stunning white dress.

See what Sneha posted for the birthday boy:

This comes hours ahead of the release of the much-awaited teaser of Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule. On Sunday evening, the makers dropped a blockbuster poster featuring the actor to tease the release at 11:07 AM on Monday. The new poster shows Allu's character Pushpa Raj sitting on a throne with people standing behind him.

Take a look at the poster below:

Besides Allu Arjun and Rashmika, Pushpa 2 will also star Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Dhananjaya and others. Slated for release on August 15 this year, the film is a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise.