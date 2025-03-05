Vir Das Mocks Indian Award Shows, Takes Dig At <i>India's Got Latent</i> Row

Vir Das mocked Indian award shows in a recent Instagram post, mentioning cracking an "edgy joke" has become difficult after spending minutes uttering a long lineup of sponsors. Vir Das also took a subtle jibe at the India's Got Latent row, wondering why Indian award shows don't use modern stand-up comedians. Vir Das's remark came in the context of the Academy Awards, which was hosted by Conan O'Brien.

Vir Das wrote, "While watching a major entertainment awards show. I'm pretty sure a few fellow Indian comedians play a game in our head. We wonder why Indian awards shows don't use modern stand-up comedians at major awards. Then....we think of some of the jokes we would do, the utter shitstorm that would follow, then we think it's probably for the best."

He added, "Also we remember the opening monologue is at the top of the show, which logically requires showing up on time, and staying for the whole show, which again reaffirms....probably for the best also just rhythm wise...it's hard to do an edgy joke after saying "Manikchand pan pasand fun flips Zorro plus zandu bandu MDH MCD motorola parivar..."

The Internet reacted to the post and a large number of viewers shared laugh out loud emojis in the comments section.

Last month, Vir Das slammed media coverage of the India's Got Latent row, calling it "a bunch of irrelevant mainstream media anchors bordering extinction coming together to take down new media that gets million more views."