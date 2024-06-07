Vikrant Massey's Fam-Jam With Wife Sheetal Thakur And Son Vardaan

Sheetal Thakur shared this image. (courtesy: sheetalthakur)

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on February 7, 2024. Recently, Sheetal shared glimpses of her post-pregnancy life on social media. Her photo dump also featured her husband Vikrant Massey, son Vardaan and their family members. Several pictures capture the couple playing with their little munchkin. Captioning the post on Instagram, she wrote, "Isn't it wild to think that in a decade we'll look back at our present day and think, “Wow, those were simpler times.”

In March, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur celebrated the one-month birthday of their little munchkin. On the special occasion, Sheetal Thakur shared glimpses of their intimate celebration. The first snapshot captured a special strawberry cake decorated with a card that read "1 MY first MONTH." In the second image, Vardaan's adorable outfit stole the spotlight, while the third picture featured the gifts. Sharing the photos, Sheetal wrote, "And I realised all over again how fast time flies."

Vikrant Massey recently opened up about being a new dad. In an interview with GQ, he said, "It's the best role of my life. [Laughs.] A role that's going to last a lifetime and the one I'm most looking forward to." When asked about how he plans to raise his son in the current social climate, Vikrant said, "I'm going to take each day as it comes. I want to be nimble and think on my feet, so I can adapt. The pace at which the world is changing is faster than most of us can comprehend, so there's no point in planning ahead. The priority is to ensure my baby is healthy, and apart from that, I'm just soaking it all in."