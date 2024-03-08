Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur's Son's One-Month Birthday Was All About Cake And Gifts. See Post

Vikrant Massey shared this image. (courtesy: vikrantmassey)

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on February 7, 2024. On Thursday, their son Vardaan turned one month old. On the special occasion, Sheetal Thakur shared glimpses of their intimate celebration. The first snapshot captured a special strawberry cake decorated with a card that read "1 MY first MONTH." In the second image, Vardaan's adorable outfit stole the spotlight, while the third picture featured the gifts. Sharing the photos, Sheetal wrote, "And I realised all over again how fast time flies." A few days ago, the couple delighted their followers with a sneak peek of their newborn's face. The image depicted the baby sleeping peacefully in Sheetal's arms, while Vikrant Massey looked at them affectionately. The photo was likely taken after a pooja, as both parents sported teeka on their foreheads. In the same post, the couple revealed their son's name as Vardaan. They captioned the post, "Nothing short of a blessing… We named him VARDAAN!!!"

Last month, both Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur announced the good news of their son's arrival and wrote "07.02.2024 For we have become one we are bursting with joy & love to announce the arrival of our son. Love, Sheetal, and Vikrant," along with a prayer emoji.

Vikrant Massey recently opened up about being a new dad. In an interview with GQ, he said, "It's the best role of my life. [Laughs.] A role that's going to last a lifetime and the one I'm most looking forward to." When asked about how he plans to raise his son in the current social climate, Vikrant said, "I'm going to take each day as it comes. I want to be nimble and think on my feet, so I can adapt. The pace at which the world is changing is faster than most of us can comprehend, so there's no point in planning ahead. The priority is to ensure my baby is healthy, and apart from that, I'm just soaking it all in."