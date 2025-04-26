Vikrant Massey To Play Sri Sri Ravi Shankar In Upcoming Global Thriller Titled <i>White</i>

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Vikrant Massey's recent projects showcase his talent and range. He plays a journalist in "The Sabarmati Report," released in 2024. Massey will portray Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in the global thriller "White."

Vikrant Massey's last few projects have truly cemented the actor's impeccable talent and the range he is capable of. After 12th Fail's humongous success, Massey impressed audiences as a journalist in The Sabarmati Report in 2024.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Vikrant Massey will soon be seen playing the role of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in an upcoming global thriller titled White. It was further reported that Siddharth Anand and Mahaveer Jain will be joining hands to bring the life of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar alive on screen, which has inspired the plot of the film.

Sources have further informed Pinkvilla that the pre-production of the film is going well, "Vikrant Massey will be seen playing the part of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in this global thriller, scheduled to go on floors in July. The prep work is currently going on in full swing in Colombia, and the makers intend to bring in an international cast and crew from LA to depict the true story from the life of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar."

Further revelations mentioned, "This is a largely untold chapter of modern peace-building. With White, Siddharth Anand and Mahaveer Jain intend to seek a spotlight on how ancient Indian wisdom played a pivotal role in resolving one of history's longest-running conflicts. The film brings the lesser known story of peace and humanity on the big screen."

Speaking about the prep that Vikrant Massey is currently undergoing for a significant transformation, the sources said, "Vikrant Massey will undergo a remarkable transformation for his part in White and has already started his process for the same. He has also met Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and is imbibing his body language in real life. The film will be produced in Hindi, English, and Spanish, targeting a global cinema-going audience. The makers aim to dub it in several other international languages."

Ad-Filmmaker, Montoo Bassi will be directing the film, which will be co-produced by Peacecraft Pictures.