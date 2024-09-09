GOAT Box Office Collection Day 4: Vijay's Film Shows An "Upward Trend"

The Greatest of All Time, featuring Thalapathy Vijay, opened to impressive box office sales both domestically and internationally. According to Sacnilk, the film's collections saw a slight rise on its first Sunday. On day 4, the action-drama earned Rs 34.2 crore (across all languages). To date, the Venkat Prabhu directorial has amassed Rs 137.2 crore, the report added. Catering to a wider audience, GOAT is screening in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The film tells the story of an elite agent who retires to lead a peaceful life. Soon, he had to reunite with his team to prevent a catastrophic event.

On Sunday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the day 3 box office numbers of GOAT on X (formerly Twitter). He said that the film is showing an "upward trend" and the challenge is to "sustain this momentum". He wrote, "GOAT shows a strong upward trend on Day 3 [Sat], with growth in mass-market regions as expected... The challenge now is to sustain this momentum beyond the 4-day *extended* weekend, starting from Monday."

"The numbers are commendable, especially considering that #GOAT hasn't released in the major national chains [#PVR, #INOX, #Cinepolis] in #NorthIndian markets... Had it been available in these theatres, the figures would have been significantly higher. Thu 2.80 cr, Fri 1.90 cr, Sat 3.10 cr. Total: ₹ 7.80 cr. Nett BOC. Note: HINDI version. Also includes #Tamil and #Telugu versions in #NorthIndia markets," added Taran Adarsh.

The Greatest Of All Time features Vijay in dual roles. The cast also includes Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Mohan, Sneha, Jayaram, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Ajmal Ameer in key roles. Trisha Krishnan has a special dance sequence in the film. Produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram's AGS Entertainment, the film was released in theatres on September 5.