Vijay Varma's <i>Matka King</i> Gets A Release Date

Prime Video series Matka King, featuring Vijay Varma, is set to release on April 17.

The upcoming show is directed by Nagraj Manjule, known for films such as Fandry, Sairat, and Jhund. It is created and written by Abhay Koranne and also stars Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Gulshan Grover.

It follows Brij Bhatti, a sharp-minded and enterprising cotton trader, Varma, who navigates the fast-changing landscape of 1960s Bombay in pursuit of legitimacy and respect.

Set against a world of bustling markets, crowded chawls, and shifting power dynamics, what begins as an ambitious idea soon takes on a life of its own, drawing in people across social strata. As aspirations grow and stakes rise, the series unfolds into a gripping narrative shaped by ambition, power, and belonging.

“'Matka King' is a gripping story of one man's journey to succeed against all odds in a changing world, told in a way that will surprise audiences...The tale of Brij Bhatti's rise as the 'Matka King' is equal parts fascinating and cautionary. We are thrilled to have partnered with Roy Kapur Films, Aatpat, and SMR Productions to bring this bold story to viewers worldwide on April 17," Nikhil Madhok, director and head of Originals, Prime Video, India, said in a statement.

The series is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargi Kulkarni, Ashwini Sidwani, and Ashish Aryan, under the banners of Roy Kapur Films, Aatpat, and SMR Productions.

Kapur said, “What drew us to 'Matka King' was the scale and uniqueness of the world it is set in, and the story of an individual navigating ambition, identity, and the pursuit of respect in a rapidly evolving society. It is a narrative rooted in a specific time and place, yet universally relatable in its exploration of human aspirations and choices." "Combining forces with Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, whose extraordinary work I have always admired has been extremely rewarding. And the talented Abhay Koranne, who we have successfully collaborated with before, has brought a distinct creative vision and authenticity to the storytelling. With a stellar ensemble led by Vijay Varma, Kritika Kamra, and Gulshan Grover, the series is brought to life with remarkable depth and nuance. We are delighted to deepen our collaboration with Prime Video on this ambitious project and look forward to bringing 'Matka King' to audiences starting April 17, only on Prime Video," he added.

Actors Vineet Kumar Singh, Bharat Jadhav, Girish Kulkarni, Jamie Lever, Kishor Kadam, Cyrus Sahukar, Arpita Sethia, Sambhaji Tangade, Ishtiyak Khan, Sanjivv Jotangia, and Simran Ashwini round off the cast of the series.

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