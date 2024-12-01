Vijay Varma And Tamannaah Bhatia Have A Blast At The Actress's House For <i>Sikandar Ka Muqaddar</i> Watch Party

The Netflix thriller Sikandar Ka Muqaddar released on November 29, following which, its leading lady Tamannaah Bhatia hosted a watch party at her house for friends and co-stars. Her boyfriend Vijay Varma also joined along with her co-star Avinash Tiwary for the fun party. On Saturday, Tamannaah shared a bunch of pictures and videos from the party with the caption, "Watch Party with the cutiessssss" and it was a cute affair indeed! In the first image in the series, we see the actress posing with Avinash and actress Mitakshara Kumar.

In the next slide, fans could relate to the star as she looked engrossed in a gossip session with Baby John star Wamiqa Gabbi while gorging on delicious golgappas. Dressed in a white top, matching shirt, and baggy jeans, Tamannaah was standing was Wamiqa was lounging in casual wear.

But what caught fans' attention was their favourite couple in one of the slides. In one picture, everyone is posing in a group picture while Vijay has his arm around Tamannaah and the two look as cute as ever. The Jaane Jaan actor was dressed in a casual tee and denims, paired with a black jacket.

See the post here

In the other slides, we see the setup for the watch party in what looks like Tamannaah's private theatre, as the film plays on the big screen.

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar is a heist thriller, with Neeraj Pandey at the helm of it and produced by Shital Bhatia. Besides Tamannaah and Avinash, the film also stars Jimmy Shergill, Rajeev Mehta, Divya Dutta, Zoya Afroz, Ridhima Pandit, and others.

