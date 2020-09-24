Vijay Deverakonda's Birthday Wish For His Mother Is Everything

A still from the video. (courtesy: thedeverakonda )

Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda posted a super cute birthday wish for his mother on his Instagram profile on Thursday. The video features the actor along with his mother and his brother Anand Deverakonda. In the video, the trio can be seen happily posing with a cricket bat. Vijay captioned the post: "I'll make sure you are happy forever. Happy Birthday Mumma." Meanwhile, his brother Anand Deverakonda posted the same video and he wrote: "Our pillar of strength. Happy Birthday ma." BTW, did we tell you that the video also features Vijay's pet pooch, who frequently makes appearances on his Instagram profile.

Remember the picture he posted with his pet pooches and he captioned the post: "Chilling with these boys... Storm and Chester."

A quick glance through Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram profile will reveal his love for his dogs Storm and Chester. Last month, he posted a shirtless picture with his dog and wrote: "My cute beast," adding a heart emoticon. ICYMI, this is the post we are referring to:

Vijay Deverakonda is a Telugu superstar, who made his debut with the 2011 film Nuvvila. However, his breakout performance was in the 2016 film Pelli Choopulu. He is best-known for his performances in films like Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Arjun Reddy, Ye Mantram Vesave, Mahanati, Nadigaiyar Thilagam, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, to name a few. In terms of work front, the actor was last seen in World Famous Lover. He will also star in a film with Ananya Panday.