Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Inside Vijay Deverakonda's Festive Famjam

Vijay with family. (Courtesy: VijayDeverakonda)

Vijay Deverakonda's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration was an intimate affair. The Liger actor, on Tuesday, shared two super cute photographs on Instagram. Vijay Deverakonda marked the day at home with his brother, actor Anand Deverakonda, and their parents Govardhan Rao and Madhavi Deverakonda. In the first frame, Vijay Deverakonda – dressed in a saffron kurta and white pants – is seen leaning on his mother, who looks beautiful in a lavender saree. We can see Anand Deverakonda sitting next to their father. Don't miss the puja set up right in the centre. The second photograph is an adorable moment featuring the Deverakondas. In the caption, the actor wrote, “Festivals with family. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you all.”

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela also welcomed Ganapati Bappa home on Monday. It was their first Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with their daughter Klin Kaara. Ram Charan has shared a slew of pictures from the festivities on Instagram. In the photos, we can see Upasana, holding their little daughter. Grandparents Chiranjeevi and Surekha are also part of the frame. Along with the album, he wrote, "Happy Vinayaka Chavithi to all! With the blessings of Lord Vigneshwara, I pray that all the problems will be removed from the lives and good luck will come to everyone!This time is special ... Celebrating first ganesh chaviti with little 'Klin Kaara' Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all! Celebrating the First Festival with the little 'klin Kaara' this year."

Bollywood celebrities are also celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with much pomp and fervour. Anushka Sharma shared a couple of photos from her festivities at home with husband, cricketer Virat Kohli. The power couple looked super adorable in their gorgeous ethnic ensembles. "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi," she captioned the post.

Some of the biggest stars in the film fraternity visited Manish Malhotra's residence to seek the blessings of Lord Ganapati. The list included Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi-Khushi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor among others.