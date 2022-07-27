Vijay Deverakonda Shares New Pic From Liger Sets. Bonus - Ramya Krishnan

Vijay Deverakonda shared this picture. (courtesy: thedeverakonda)

On Wednesday, Vijay Deverakonda shared a new poster from his forthcoming film, Liger. The actor will play an MMA kickboxer with Ananya Panday as his love interest and Ramya Krishnan his mother. Unveiling a new poster on Instagram, Vijay shared that the second song from the film, titled Waat Laga Denge, will drop on July 29 at 9am. In the caption, the actor wrote: "July 29th. 9 AM. The Attitude of Liger." The Instagram post of Dharma Productions, the banner backing Liger, read: "The attitude of Liger will be released!"

Take a look at the post below:

The first song from the film, Akdi Padki has clocked over 30 million views on YouTube. After the song released, Vijay shared his look from the fast-paced track and said that he "almost cried" after seeing the choreography. "I almost cried when I saw the choreography. But had a Blast shooting this," he wrote on his post.

Ananya Panday had shared the song poster and she wrote: "Lets go boys! Start Dancing to the #LigerMassStep Here's the Blockbuster Mass Track of the year."

Liger has been directed by Puri Jagannadh and also features a cameo appearance by boxing legend Mike Tyson. At the trailer launch event, which took place in Mumbai, Vijay shared a glimpse of it on Instagram and gave a shout-out to Ranveer Singh, who arrived as a guest. He wrote, "A lot of times I wonder - What is happening , how did i get here? This was one of them. Mumbai, your love and excitement was touching. And Ranveer Singh, big love for you brother. You are full of love."



Liger releases August 25.