Vidya Balan On Nationalism: 'Should Be In Cinema Not In Cinema Halls'

Actress Vidya Balan, who is currently basking in the glory of the success of her last released film Mission Mangal, says that nationalism should be there in cinema but "not in the cinema halls." In an interview with news agency PTI, Vidya Balan talked about the integration of nationalism and cinema and said: "It (nationalism) should be there in the cinema and not in cinema halls. There are so many things that Indians can be proud of but we don't necessarily do that. When we travel across the globe, you realise India is so rich in colour, heritage, natural beauty... So we need to celebrate our nation."

Further in her interview, Vidya Balan said that science and religion can "co-exist" and that they don't have to be "divorced." Vidya, who is playing the role of a religious ISRO scientist in Mission Mangal, told PTI: "I think there is a problem with the way religion is being interpreted today. I know a lot of people who are shying away from calling themselves religious and I am one of them... Religious has become or obtained a negative connotation because being religious has become synonymous with being intolerant. But they don't have to be divorced"

Vidya Balan's film Misson Mangal is based on Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) successful Mars Orbiter Mission in 2013. The film also features Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi in main roles.

On the work front, Vidya Balan will next be seen in her debut web-series based on the life of India's first and only woman Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The web-series will be directed by Ritesh Batra.

