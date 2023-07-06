Vidya Balan On Meeting Siddharth Roy Kapur: 'It Was Lust At First Sight'

Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur

Vidya Balan recently opened up about Siddharth Roy Kapur and his qualities which attracted her at "first sight". The Kahaani actor also talked about how Siddharth Roy Kapur's companionship has changed her over the years. Vidya also said that she has become more private as a person in Siddharth's company. Siddharth Roy Kapur and Vidya Balan have been married since 2012. Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur make appearances together at film screenings, parties and events. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Vidya Balan described her first meeting with Siddharth as "Lust at first sight."

Complimenting Siddharth Roy Kapur's good looks, which bowl her over, Vidya said, "I think it was lust at first sight. Of course, there's an emotional connection, but at first, it's a physical attraction. He is the most good-looking man I know." Vidya Balan also added that she has found her parents' qualities in Siddharth. "He is the most secure man I ever met. I have seen my father who is very secure. And we look for our parents in our partner. So, what drew me towards him is how secure he was. He is very private but very authentic."

The Sherni actor admitted that she actually sensationalized their relationship during the initial years. "I was also playing to the gallery when I said things about him, I wanted to sensationalize things," she said. But time has brought about a change in Vidya's personality. She confessed that she has become private over the years like her husband.

Vidya Balan's last few movies like Shakuntala Devi, Sherni and Jalsa released on the streaming platforms. After a successful stint on the OTT platforms, Vidya's new movie Neeyat is slated to release in the theatres on July 7. Ahead of its release, Vidya and Siddharth Roy Kapoor made a stylish appearance at the premiere of Neeyat on Wednesday.