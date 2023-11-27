Vicky Kaushal Reveals What Katrina Kaif And He Did In Ooty On First Wedding Anniversary

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Actor Vicky Kaushal recently recalled spending his first wedding anniversary hogging roadside Maggi and bhutta (corn) with his wife Katrina Kaif in Ooty. It so happened that the actor, who is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Sam Bahadur, took some time off his busy schedule to hold an AMA session with his fans and followers on Instagram on Sunday. As predicted, a majority of questions were concerning his preparations for Sam Bahadur. When one of the fans asked him the thing that connects him with Ooty, Vicky replied, "Beautiful tea gardens and also me and Katrina celebrated our first wedding anniversary in Ooty when I was there for Sam Bahadur shoot having roadside Maggi and bhuttta, overlooking the lovely tea gardens. Simple joys of life."

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal's Instagram exchange with a fan:

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif, basking in the success of Tiger 3, shared a picture from her fam-jam with the Kaushals. For father-in-law and veteran action director Sham Kaushal, Katrina posted a birthday wish. In the picture, Sham Kaushal can be seen posing with wife Veena, sons Vicky and Sunny and daughter-in-law Katrina. "Happy birthday Papa," Katrina captioned the post. Later, Vicky Kaushal also shared the image on his Instagram story and he wrote, "Happy birthday Dad."

Check out the fam-jam photo shared by Katrina Kaif here:

Speaking of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, the couple got married in December 2021 after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They hosted a private wedding in the presence of family members and very few friends from the film industry.

In terms of work, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. Before that she starred in Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actress will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. She will also feature in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi.