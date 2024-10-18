<i>Vettaiyan</i> Box Office Collection Day 8: Rajinikanth's Film Is Enjoying A Steady Run

Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan is continuing its successful run at the box office. On the eighth day, Vettaiyan earned ₹3.2 crore across India, reported Sacnilk. So far, the total estimated collection of the film stands at Rs. 122.15 crore. Released in five languages, Vettaiyan had an overall 16.79% Tamil Occupancy on October 17. directed by T.J. Gnanavel, Vettaiyan also features Amitabh Bachchan, Dushara Vijayan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier and Ritika Singh, among others. The film revolves around the themes of privatisation of education and police encounters. Adding an element of excitement to the box office race, Vettaiyan is running in theatres alongside Alia Bhatt's Jigra and Rajkummar Rao's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. As of now, Jigra has amassed Rs. 22.43 crore and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video's total collection stands at ₹27.05 crore.

Vettaiyan marks Rajinikanth's first on-screen reunion with Amitabh Bachchan in 33 years. The duo last worked together in the 1991 film Hum. In an Instagram post, Big B expressed his excitement about collaborating with Rajinikanth. The veteran actor shared a photo where he can be seen sharing a hug with the South superstar. It was accompanied by a caption that highlighted Rajinikanth's unchanged humility despite his immense stardom. Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “I am honoured and privileged to be with the Thala the Great Rajinikanth again…He hasn't changed at all…The same simple humble down-to-earth friend despite his stratospheric greatness.”

At Vettaiyan's audio launch, Amitabh Bachchan heaped praises on Rajinikanth for his humble and down-to-earth nature. The actor recalled the time they were shooting for Hum. He revealed Rajinikanth used to sleep on floors during breaks. Big B said, “I used to rest in my AC vehicle while shooting for Hum, and Rajini slept on the floor during breaks. Watching him be so simple, I came out of the vehicle and rested outside,” as quoted by India Today.

Vettaiyan is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah's Lyca Productions. After Vettaiyan, fans will see Rajinikanth in Lokesh Kanagraj's Coolie alongside Nagarjuna. The film is expected to release next year.