<i>Vettaiyan</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajinikanth's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

Vettaiyan has officially entered the ₹100 crore-club at the box office. On day 4, the investigative action drama collected ₹22.25 crore at the ticket windows, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. On October 13, the movie, directed by TJ Gnanavel, recorded an overall Tamil occupancy of 57.25%. So far, the pan-Indian project has amassed ₹104.8 crore across all languages in the domestic market. Vettaiyan features Rajinikanth as SP Athiyan and Amitabh Bachchan as Justice Dr. Sathyadev Bramhadutt Pande. The cast also includes Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan. Released on October 10, Vettaiyan has been released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.

In March, Amitabh Bachchan shared a post on Instagram, expressing his excitement about working with Rajinikanth in Vettaiyan. The megastar posted an image where he can be seen sharing a hug with the South legend. “I am honoured and privileged to be with the Thala the Great Rajinikanth again…He hasn't changed at all…The same simple humble down-to-earth friend despite his stratospheric greatness,” Amitabh Bachchan wrote in the caption. For context, Big B and Rajinikanth shared screen space after 33 years in Vettaiyan. They were last seen together in the 1991 film Hum. The duo have also shared screen space in Andhaa Kaanoon and Geraftaar.

Vettaiyan marks the Tamil debut of Amitabh Bachchan. The movie narrates the story of a senior police officer, who accidentally shoots an innocent person during an encounter while investigating the murder of a teacher. The project has been produced by Subaskaran Allirajah's Lyca Productions.

In the northern regions, Vettaiyan is facing tough competition from Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Jigra, featuring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina. Both the movies hit the big screens on October 11. So far, Jigra has amassed ₹16.75 crore and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has collected ₹18.65 crore.