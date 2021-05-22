Veteran Music Composer Raam Laxman Dies at 78 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Lata Mangeshkar shared this picture.(Image courtesy: mangeshkarlata)

Veteran music composer Raam Laxman, who is known for his work in films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Maine Pyaar Kiya , died at his residence in Nagpur on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest, reported news agency PTI. He was 78 and his real name was Vijay Patil. On Saturday, Raam Laxman's son Amar Patil confirmed the news of his father's death to PTI and said: "He had taken second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield, six days ago. There was no problem at that time but when he came home, he developed weakness. His parameters were dropping. Doctors were attending at home. He passed away at around 2 am on Saturday. He had a cardiac arrest."

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, who has worked with the late music composer on various projects, mourned the music composer in a Twitter post. She shared a picture of Raam Laxman and wrote: "Mujhe abhi pata chala ki bahut guni aur lokpriya sangeetkar Ram Laxman ji (Vijay Patil) ji ka swargwas hua. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua (I just came to know that very talented and popular musician Ram Laxman ji (Vijay Patil) is no more. I am deeply saddened after hearing this)." Lata Mangeshkar went on to heap praises on the late musician and paid tributes to him. "Wo bahut acche insaan the. Maine unke kai gaane gaaye jo bahut lokpriya hue. Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun.(He was a very nice human being. I have worked with him on many songs which were very popularised. I offer him my humble tribute)," she wrote in her Tweet.

Take a look at Lata Mangeshkar's tweet here:

Mujhe abhi pata chala ki bahut guni aur lokpriya sangeetkar Ram Laxman ji (Vijay Patil) ji ka swargwas hua. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Wo bahut acche insaan the.Maine unke kai gaane gaaye jo bahut lokpriya hue. Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun. pic.twitter.com/CAqcVTZ8jT — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) May 22, 2021

Raam Laxman was known for composing music for Marathi, Hindi and Bhojpuri films. He had a four-decade-long career in the music industry. He has composed music for over 150 films during his glorious career. He has composed music for the songs of movies like Taraana, Patthar Ke Phool, Anmol and Hum Saath Saath Hain .

(With PTI Inputs)